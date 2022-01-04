Head-To-Head Contrast: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) versus Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.82 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -31.60 STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.17 -$4.41 million ($0.07) -20.85

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Repro Med Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25% STRATA Skin Sciences -8.32% -16.97% -9.39%

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

