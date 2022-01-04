Reviewing Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 31.82% 12.71% 1.13% Bankwell Financial Group 22.73% 10.17% 0.85%

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Luther Burbank pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and Bankwell Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $243.91 million 2.95 $39.91 million $1.41 9.88 Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 3.16 $5.90 million $2.41 13.43

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Luther Burbank and Bankwell Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Luther Burbank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

