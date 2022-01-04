Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.42

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.42 and traded as high as C$36.46. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$36.30, with a volume of 65,436 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.