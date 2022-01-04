Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.33

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$5.65. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 3,029,364 shares.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.52.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.