Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,495.66

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,495.66 ($20.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,587.50 ($21.39). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,579.50 ($21.28), with a volume of 190,358 shares trading hands.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.60) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.99).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,490.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,495.66.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.38) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($19,377.44). Also, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.46), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($55,623.37).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.