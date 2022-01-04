Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

TTTPF stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Tremor International has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Get Tremor International alerts:

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.