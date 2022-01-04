Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

