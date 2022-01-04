Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.63.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $271.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $259.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

