NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $9.98 on Monday. NU has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

