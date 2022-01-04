Head-To-Head Contrast: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CommScope alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CommScope and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 0 4 6 0 2.60 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 4 0 3.00

CommScope presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.22%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CommScope and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.44 billion 0.28 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -5.80 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.

Summary

CommScope beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.