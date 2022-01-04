Head-To-Head Contrast: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CommScope and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CommScope
|0
|4
|6
|0
|2.60
|dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares CommScope and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CommScope
|-4.14%
|269.72%
|2.76%
|dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
90.7% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CommScope and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CommScope
|$8.44 billion
|0.28
|-$573.40 million
|($2.00)
|-5.80
|dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.
Summary
CommScope beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.