Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.05) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

DEQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.59 ($22.26).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €14.79 ($16.81) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.17. The company has a market cap of $913.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

