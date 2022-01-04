Head-To-Head Review: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) versus Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oblong has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.29%. Given Oblong’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million 0.98 -$5.22 million ($0.07) -15.14 Oblong $15.33 million 2.15 -$7.42 million ($0.12) -8.92

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% Oblong -60.17% -33.98% -27.04%

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies beats Oblong on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

