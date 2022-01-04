DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €19.00 by Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.00 ($21.59) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.83 ($21.40).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR:DIC opened at €15.57 ($17.69) on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a one year low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.13.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.