Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

SAE opened at €114.50 ($130.11) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of €137.98 and a 200-day moving average of €140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -98.20.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

