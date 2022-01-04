Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €29.00 ($32.95) price target from Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

ETR:ARL opened at €28.68 ($32.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -35.02. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a twelve month high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.37.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

