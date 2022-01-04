Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €250.00 ($284.09) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €257.79 ($292.94).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €180.80 ($205.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €195.48. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

