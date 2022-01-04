Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.15

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.15 and traded as high as $21.82. Tenaris shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 2,034,543 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 151.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tenaris by 3,545.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,458 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 137.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 232.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 705,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 100.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.