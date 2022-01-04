Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Shares Down 2.7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. Approximately 131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.