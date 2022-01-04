Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.68.

PFE opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

