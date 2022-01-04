VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.93

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.93 and traded as high as $70.14. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $69.49, with a volume of 5,323 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

