Viad (NYSE:VVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.00. Viad shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 114,363 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after acquiring an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viad by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.