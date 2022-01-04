Viad (NYSE:VVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.00. Viad shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 114,363 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Viad alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after acquiring an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viad by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.