ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 243.6% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.73. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

