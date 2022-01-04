Comparing MusclePharm (MSLP) & Its Peers

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS: MSLP) is one of 913 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MusclePharm to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MusclePharm has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm’s peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MusclePharm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -5.93% -5.24% -28.94% MusclePharm Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MusclePharm and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $64.44 million $3.18 million -3.08 MusclePharm Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million -0.08

MusclePharm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MusclePharm. MusclePharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MusclePharm and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A MusclePharm Competitors 5276 19473 41885 800 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 78.19%. Given MusclePharm’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MusclePharm has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MusclePharm peers beat MusclePharm on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands. The company was founded by Bradley J. Pyatt and Cory J. Gregory on August 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

