$8.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.55 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.73. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.