$859.25 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $859.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.00 million to $867.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

NDAQ stock opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $130.70 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.34 and its 200-day moving average is $195.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

