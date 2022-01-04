Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

