Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.27. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

