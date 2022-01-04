Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.08.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.