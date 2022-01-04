Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NYSE OVV opened at $35.11 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

