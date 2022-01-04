WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $155.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.47.

NYSE WEX opened at $143.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 21.7% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in WEX by 40.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

