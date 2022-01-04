Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,901.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,927.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,806.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

