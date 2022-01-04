AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup estimates fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share in the range of 88 to 96 cents, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4.5% at the mid-point of the guidance. Its Beauty + Home segment will gain from strong recovery in the beauty market driven by hair care and body care dispensers. The Food + Beverage segment is benefiting from rebound in beverage closure business and higher demand for food dispensing closures. The Pharma segment has been witnessing demand growth for components for injected medicines, consumer health care solutions and active material solutions. AptarGroup is well-poised to grow on its ongoing business-transformation, innovative product launches and expanding business through acquisitions and capacity expansion. However, rising material costs and ongoing concern over COVID variants will likely impact its results.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

ATR stock opened at $120.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

