Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.85.

Shares of CCI opened at $207.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.76. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 92.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

