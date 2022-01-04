Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REMYY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of REMYY opened at $23.52 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

