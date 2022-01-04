Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by UBS Group to Positive

UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to a positive rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

CP opened at $71.75 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 279,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 223,796 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

