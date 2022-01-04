Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Expands By 3,966.7%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 3,966.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of GRFFF stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.17.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.