Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Expands By 3,966.7%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 3,966.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of GRFFF stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.