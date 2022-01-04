Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 267,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 625,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $174.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

