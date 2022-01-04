Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $252.25 and last traded at $240.00. 539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.33 and its 200 day moving average is $240.89.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

