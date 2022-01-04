Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Up 6.7%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.10. 8,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 45,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RZLT. lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rezolute by 299.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter valued at $459,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.