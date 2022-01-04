Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading 4% Higher

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.92 and last traded at $111.92. 667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

