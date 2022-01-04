Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.93 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

