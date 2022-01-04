Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.67.

Shares of QSR opened at C$76.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$69.42 and a 52 week high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

