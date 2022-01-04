Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

