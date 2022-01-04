Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have outperformed the industry in the past one year. The company has been gaining from growth across the domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. During the third quarter of 2021, Skechers’ direct-to-consumer sales increased 44% year over year. Both revenues and earnings also improved year over year in the quarter. The company achieved double-digit growth across all its reportable segments, backed by continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear. Skechers remains focused on developing comfort footwear, expanding apparel offering, advancing e-commerce capabilities and tapping opportunities to drive overall sales. Going ahead, the company’s investments in long-term growth strategies including brands and infrastructural capabilities have been encouraging.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

