Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $214.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.14.

TT stock opened at $194.85 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

