Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in December

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PBMLF stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

