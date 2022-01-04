Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, dropped their target price on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $12.66 on Friday. Verano has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

