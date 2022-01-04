Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.16 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $67.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.15.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

