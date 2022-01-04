Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. The business had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 73.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

