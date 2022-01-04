Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Neuronetics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.